Dubbo Regional Council will enter negotiations to purchase the former Dubbo City Bowling Club site after a land swap deal was rescinded.
On September 15 2020, Dubbo RSL and the council entered into a deed to swap the former Dubbo City Bowling Club site and about 3.3 hectares of land in Keswick estate.
At the time, the RSL Club said the site would be used to construct a second RSL Club, as well as sporting fields to accommodate cricket, rugby league and tennis.
However on September 19, 2023, Dubbo RSL issued the council with a notice of rescission for the land swap, stating the council had not fulfilled its obligations.
During a closed session of the October council meeting, it was agreed to allow chief executive officer Murray Wood to negotiate with the Dubbo RSL to purchase the site.
The site is currently being used as a hub for NSW Rugby, known as The Greens. There's also a room rented to Dubbo Filmmakers.
In September, Mr Wood said Dubbo RSL issued the rescission motion because the council had not completed an access road to the site by the agreed-upon date.
