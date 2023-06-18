Daily Liberal
Dubbo Filmmakers host a series of film workshops

Updated June 18 2023 - 11:50am, first published 10:30am
Participants at the recent Dubbo Filmmakers screen production workshop facilitated by Nathan Shooter (centre front). Picture by Dubbo Filmmakers.
Celebrating its 11th edition of the local One Eye Film Festival in 2023, Dubbo Filmmakers is encouraging more local people to enter their films by hosting a series of workshops.

