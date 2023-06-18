Celebrating its 11th edition of the local One Eye Film Festival in 2023, Dubbo Filmmakers is encouraging more local people to enter their films by hosting a series of workshops.
To make this a reality, the enthusiastic group started with a screenwriting workshop on Saturday, June 17.
Despite the workshops mainly targeting beginners, the workshops are also useful for those with some experience but looking to further develop their skills and confidence. Although not mandatory, the workshops are designed to help local filmmakers complete and enter a film to be screened at the One Eye Film Festival.
The first workshop was based around screenwriting and was facilitated by Dubbo Filmmakers' president and experienced screenwriter, Kellie Jennar.
"The aim of the workshop is so participants can come in with an idea and by the end of the session they'll hopefully have a draft of a two or four page screenplay," Ms Jennar said.
"It's also a great way to meet fellow creatives with similar interests and to meet potential collaborators."
The follow up workshops include two in July - planning your short film shoot and shooting your short film on your mobile phone. There will be a post production and editing workshop in September. These will help participants complete their short film.
Entries for the 2023 One Eye Film festival are now open and close on October 9, 2023. Submissions are free for Dubbo Filmmakers members and can be made online through FilmFreeway.
This year's live screening is on Saturday, November 25 at the Dubbo RSL Club Resort Theatrette.
Dubbo Filmmakers' member Erifili Davis strongly encourages new filmmakers to enter the film festival.
"I entered my first short film in the festival in 2014 and it was so amateur compared to the other films that year," Mrs Davis said.
"But I am still proud of that first film and now, nearly 10 years on, I had a film screening at an international film festival in San Diego.
"My advice to anyone interested in making a short film is don't wait until it's perfect, just do it and keep on learning.
"I have always found the other members of Dubbo Filmmakers encouraging and local audiences are so supportive."
Dubbo Filmmakers is a volunteer run not for profit with the objective of encouraging screen content creation in all its forms in Dubbo and the surrounding region.
