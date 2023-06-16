Aboriginal businesses are ready to flip the script and show regional councils what they have to offer instead of asking what councils can do for them.
Native Secrets founder Phil Thompson was one of many Aboriginal business owners in attendance at the NSW Aboriginal Roundtable event in Dubbo on Tuesday, June 13 where he connected with other businesses, government stakeholders and local council members.
"We've already established a pretty good relationship with local council but it's one of those things that take time to build," he said.
Native Secrets, founded in 2014 by Phil and Cherie Thompson, is a Dubbo-based company driven by a deep commitment to preserving generational knowledge. Drawing upon their Bidjara/Kara Kara and Wailwan heritage, the husband and wife team have expanded their product range to include skincare, candles, artworks, and textiles.
Native Secrets also operates MOB Personnel Solutions, an Indigenous labour-hire company. They cultivated bush tucker and medicinal plants onsite, bridging cultural gaps and fostering interactions between Indigenous and non-Indigenous workers.
At the roundtable Mr Thompson said he heard a lot of people asking 'what can council do for me?' but he would like to see and hear in the future what Aboriginal business can do for council.
"We need to start talking about why it just makes good sense to work with Aboriginal businesses and what we can bring to the table," he said.
"I want to change the conversation to show how we engage Aboriginal businesses from a position of strength rather than looking at it from a deficit."
Mr Thompson said working with Indigenous businesses made "great sense" as it could provide a social return and see economic benefits in the community.
"There's always local Aboriginal businesses and there's no travel time, we're on call whenever you need - no matter what service we provide," he said.
Practising what he preaches, Mr Thompson and his wife are currently in negotiations with Dubbo Regional Council to rehabilitate land that hasn't been used in decades.
"If we can rehabilitate that land and start using it for cultural activities and to bring businesses to have a cultural immersion experience, there are some real economic benefits to be had in the region just by council working with us on this project," he said.
Mr Thompson receives calls weekly about creating a cultural immersion experience.
"Everyone thinks you can only get a cultural experience in the territory when really we're an hour flight from Sydney," he said.
"So even from a corporate perspective, it makes economic sense to get a different cultural immersion experience here in regional New South Wales rather than a trip halfway across the country."
Native Secrets keeps going from strength to strength - in 2017, Ms Thompson was recognised as a finalist in the Ausmumpreneur competition, and Native Secrets also secured a contract with Qantas. As Native Secrets expands, the company aims to establish partnerships with wholesalers and distributors, with an eye on penetrating the Chinese and US export markets.
"This is what we started the brand for - to build reconciliation, get people talking again about medicinal plants and for bush tucker but if we can build a whole experience here locally in partnership with council, then the whole region wins," he said.
"It would be a great chance to know when different opportunities come up and where to go locally, I think that was the missing piece, I think it was a great start but I reckon there's some real potential to build on that," he said.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
