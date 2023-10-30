Amazing, wonderful, overwhelming.
That's how cultural development coordinator for Dubbo Regional Council, Jessica Moore, described the Dubbo Art Fair.
With more than 1000 people through the doors before 11am on Sunday, October 29, the weekend saw the biggest attendance the art fair has ever had.
"It's such an extraordinary event and how amazingly the community and artists have supported it has just been really humbling," Ms Moore said.
"It's not just great to see how much people are interested but they're buying works, they're supporting artists and we are really on the way to building a really strong creative economy in Dubbo which is really exciting."
With 42 artists from around the region attending the event, Ms Moore said this was the first year they had a waiting list.
"We are looking at ways we can get more artists involved and give them more opportunities," she said.
"We really only see this event getting bigger and better."
With no fees involved and every cent made from works the artists sell going straight back to the artist, Ms Moore said they want to give people confidence.
"We want to make them feel like this is something they can do," she said.
"The more of them that come and then start their own practice and potentially open galleries and get commissions, it just gives them the confidence to keep going with it.
"I think what it's doing is getting creative people feeling like this is a career I can continue with."
Hannah Zaidan, who works as an administration engagement officer at the Western Plains Cultural Centre has been surrounded by art her entire life.
It was her second time participating in the Dubbo Art Fair and she couldn't be more excited about it.
"It feels really great hearing everyone's thoughts about my art, it's super exciting," she said.
In her first year, Ms Zaidan had great success selling the majority of her art work, which encouraged her to come back again.
"That was a really great feeling being able to sell my works and show people what I can do," she said.
Ms Zaidan's works mainly consist of acrylic on canvas paintings and charcoal drawings.
"A lot of my work is based on culture and places I've travelled and animals, all my favourite things," she said.
Her favourite work she was presenting at the art fair was a painting of Italy that took her two years to create.
"I think I'm kind of attached to it now, especially with the amount of time spent doing it," she said.
"It's just a lot of detail that I've never really done and the buildings were quite difficult."
Ms Zaidan thanked the cultural centre and the staff for being supportive throughout the whole process.
"They're always so supportive of the artists in the region," she said.
