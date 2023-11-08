If you walk down Macquarie Street in Dubbo or Nanima Crescent in Wellington you may have some familiar faces flying high.
In the lead up to Christmas, the Dubbo Regional Council is flying festive flags featuring the faces of our local heroes.
Amrita Verma, who moved to Dubbo eight years ago and volunteers with ORISCON, is among them. She said she was proud to be recognised.
"I feel proud to be called one of the local heroes for Dubbo and it means a lot to me coming from a different background and becoming part of the Dubbo community," she said.
"It means that I have earned my place in and I'm contributing to the local community and this is what I want to do and I'm so happy about it."
For Ms Verma, Christmas is a whole season of joy.
"Christmas means happiness to me," she said.
"It's not just one day, it's a full month of joy and happiness and people are so excited, they are all in a festive mood."
On another flag Susan Howlett appears with husband Wayne. The pair regularly volunteer with Parkrun and the Dubbo Hippos Triathlon club.
"I'm very humbled by it all because there are so many other people there that do so many other volunteer jobs. I just do a couple of them and I'm lucky that my husband Wayne comes along with me," Ms Howlett said.
"We like being out in the community with Park Run and Triathlon Club. We just see all these excited people that are running and walking, and cycling and swimming. And we get to spend time with our sons.
"So it's a great time to see our own family, but to also meet lots of other people in the community as well."
Ms Howlett said with her sons and grandchildren all local, Christmas is an exciting time of the year.
"I am the luckiest grandmother in town. My three sons live in town and with their wives and families so I've got all my six grandchildren here - so [Christmas] is just the best time ever to be spending time with them," she said.
"My youngest is one today and the oldest is eight. So I've got that range of sparkle and the excitement that comes with Christmas and Santa and just spending time with the family."
Flying in Wellington's CBD is local man Eddie Owens' flag. Mr Owens is involved with the local rugby club and also spent the last 12 years involved with the swimming club.
"I love Wellington, it's a great town. We've got a super community," he said.
"Everyone looks after each other and little towns like this need everyone to pitch in and give a hand and make things better for everyone."
All the 2023 Local Heroes for the Dubbo Region are:
