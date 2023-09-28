Mathew Dickerson has been declared as mayor of the Dubbo local government area for the next 12 months.
Councillor Richard Ivey has been elected as deputy mayor.
The decision was made at the September ordinary council meeting on Thursday night via a show of hands.
Councillor Josh Black also ran for mayor.
Cr Dickerson was elected seven votes to three. He was supported by councillors Richard Ivey, Matt Wright, Damien Mahon, Jess Gough, Lewis Burns and Shibli Chowdhury.
"I look forward to working with you for the next year," he said to the councillors after the election.
Councillor Pam Wells also ran for deputy.
In Dubbo, the mayor and deputy are chosen by the councillors.
Cr Black announced on Wednesday night that he would be running for mayor.
"We need a greater focus on securing road repair funding and lobbying hard for the state and federal governments to put resources into reducing Dubbo's crime rates," he said.
