Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Barry Hollman and Lachlan Ford set for another term as mayor and deputy of Bourke Shire Council

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 28 2023 - 3:29pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Having held the title of Bourke Shire mayor for the past eight years, councillor Barry Hollman is set for another term after he ran unopposed on Monday, September 25.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.