Having held the title of Bourke Shire mayor for the past eight years, councillor Barry Hollman is set for another term after he ran unopposed on Monday, September 25.
Councillor Lachlan Ford was also unopposed in his position as deputy mayor.
Mayor Hollman thanked his fellow councillors for their support over the past eight years of his terms as mayor.
Councillor Hollman said the Shire still had "unfinished business" he wanted to see through.
He said they needed to complete the sealing of Wanaaring Road, address the issue of water security, restore the North Bourke Bridge as well as various other matters.
He said he "would continue to advocate on behalf of council".
In addition to determining the mayor and deputy mayor positions, the council also considered the date and time of its monthly meetings.
Council General Manager Leonie Brown said the council's scheduled meeting day will continue to be the fourth Monday of each month, with meetings commencing at 9.15am, with a public forum being held from 9am untill 9.15am, as required, on the day of the council meeting.
"The exceptions to meetings being held on the fourth Monday of each month are in December, where the council will meet on the third Monday, and then not meet in January," Mrs Brown said.
Mayors elected by councillors would normally hold their office for two years with the Local Government Act requiring councils to hold mid-term mayoral elections in the month of September, based on a four year election cycle.
READ MORE:
Due to the postponement of the 2020 ordinary council elections to December 2021, the term of the current council was reduced to a less than three year period. This has resulted in the mayoral terms for the period December 2021 to September 2024 (being the next council election), comprising of an initial 21-month term following a "mid-term" mayoral election and then a further 12 months in the role.
Given this, councillor Hollman's election as mayor at the mid-term mayoral election will see him hold office until the day of the council's next ordinary election on September 14, 2024 when the civic office of the mayor and all councillor will expire.
Similarly, the term of the deputy mayor mirrors that of the mayoral term.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.