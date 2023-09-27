Alan Fletcher has been Dr Karl Kennedy on our television screens for almost 30 years, so sometimes it's nice just to be himself.
The popular Neighbours actor is also a distinguished singer, and has teamed up with Golden Guitar-winning singer-songwriter Andy Penkow from the NSW south coast, along with local Dubbo artists, to present the My Neighbours Listen to Good Music regional tour.
This is the first time Mr Fletcher has played music in Dubbo - though he has fond memories of a three-hour long lunch at Dubbo RSL he enjoyed with fellow Neighbours actor Stefan Dennis - who plays Paul Robinson - during a road trip.
Mr Fletcher is excited to tell the stories behind his Americana songs and have a yarn with spectators along with Neighbours fans, this time around.
He will head to Dubbo hot on the heels of a trip to the UK to promote the new chapter of Neighbours, which has been rebooted with funding from Amazon.
When asked if it was an emotional journey wrapping up the iconic television series and then starting it up again, Mr Fletcher admitted "it was pretty weird".
"I've been there 27 years and I thought, this is a real tragedy, but not for me, because you're on one-year contracts when you do a show like Neighbours and I've been on 27 one-year contracts. So you're quite used, as an actor, to the idea a job finishes," Mr Fletcher told the Daily Liberal.
"What was shattering about it was that the 200 people got thrown out of work and on top of that, you had the millions of fans around the world who were absolutely gutted."
Five-and-a half million people in the UK and 1.5 million in Australia watched the last episode of Neighbours and it was the highest rating program on Australian TV on its final night in July 2022.
Mr Fletcher said the reception to the reboot in the UK had been "fantastic" and he had been conducting back-to-back interviews to promote the new season, which began this month.
Mr Fletcher's band Waiting Room is popular in the UK, but the new collaboration with Andy Penkow is "hopefully the sign of things to come" because "playing regional towns and cities in Australia is where it's at," Mr Fletcher said.
"The style of music that I play, the Americana and the country-orientated music, it's hugely popular in the cities," he said.
"But when you play in a country town, people, I think are just much more focused on it. You're playing to an audience who really wants to hear this stuff.
"Plus, there's something about playing in a regional city that's more relaxed ... it's just a really enjoyable experience."
Mr Fletcher said the audience could expect to hear some of the stories behind his songs, and he would welcome the Neighbours fans who come along.
Joining Mr Fletcher and Andy Penkow will be two local acts: Jack Garland, a livestock agent, auctioneer and singer, who regularly performs at Old Bank restaurant and bar; and James Stewart Keene, a country music singer and film producer who moved to Dubbo with his family.
My Neighbours Listen to Good Music Tour will perform at the historic Dundullimal Homestead on Saturday, October 7. Tickets are available at https://tinyurl.com/hv73dku7
