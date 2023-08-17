There have been several Dubbo derbies this Western Premier League season and none will be bigger than Friday night.
Macquarie United and Orana Spurs will meet in an elimination Western Premier League (WPL) final at Apex Oval, with the two sides on the brink of being knocked out of the competition.
Having met twice this season, Spurs have scored wins in both matches but young gun Brad Boney-Chillie is confident Friday's match won't be easy.
"Everyone is nervous but the two teams have been playing pretty well," he said.
"They have been going good and have improved a lot from last year so it's going to be good to come up against them."
Blake Smith has found himself being one of United's most in-form stars.
Sitting inside the top five for most of the season, Macquarie has come on leaps and bounds in 2023 but now Smith wants more.
"It's been a good rivalry over the years and this year as well," he said.
"We've obviously gone down in games but we've competed every single time."
It's been a remarkable turnaround for United after they claimed the wooden spoon last season.
But the impact of younger players with a mix of experienced heads has provided a good balance for Macquarie.
They may have had lofty goals prior to the season starting but the Macquarie United youngster feels they have what it takes to shock people.
"We've had our eyes set on making the finals from the start of the season," he said.
"We knew what we were capable of and now we are here we've got to show it."
A large majority of United's squad is yet to play a WPL finals game.
However, that won't phase the likes of Smith and Jamie Lobb, with the latter no stranger to playing big matches.
"(Experience helps) especially playing a higher level of football, Jamie coming from Sydney and I've played there as well," Smith said.
"I came back to do my HSC but playing back there and being around good players and good coaches brings the best out of you."
United will come into the match fresh off a 4-all draw with Barnestoneworth United, a side which is also in action this weekend.
"We just need to keep going on and winning," he said.
"Against Parkes, we weren't great but it didn't really matter, it was just another game where we could improve on stuff even though we lost."
Friday night's match will kick-off at 7pm.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
