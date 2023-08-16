On the biggest day in Australian football history, Matildas fever has made its way to several schools in Dubbo.
Macquarie Anglican Grammar School students and staff donned the green and gold on Wednesday to celebrate the Matildas reaching the semi-final of the FIFA Women's World Cup.
The students got the opportunity to show their skills at lunch time, partaking in a penalty shootout which rivalled Australia's dramatic win against France just days ago.
Wednesday night's match is set to be broadcast in a number of public locations around Australia including outside in Orange.
It is expected the match could break television broadcast records.
