Wednesday night's FIFA Women's World Cup semi-final will be an experience unlike any other for the Matildas.
But it will also be an unforgettable moment for those who prepare the Stadium Australia turf the team walks out onto the ground ahead of the momentous clash with England.
Dubbo's Josh Edwards is the grounds operation manager at Sydney's Stadium Australia, which has already hosted three matches this World Cup and will also host the final on Sunday.
"We do State of Origin here, we do the NRL, we've had concerts but for me, professionally, it's definitely a lot different," Edwards said.
"It's been awesome. It's a once-in-a-lifetime thing and I've been looking forward to it ever since we found out we were having it."
As special as it has been to be a part of a tournament which has captured the attention of people all around the globe, there has been that added responsibility for Edwards and the team which works under curator Graeme Logan.
"There is more pressure," Edwards said.
"There's millions and billions of eyes looking at your turf and you want it to be at its absolute best every game.
"FIFA comes in and tells us what they want ... FIFA have been good for us and we've kept the standard for them but it's definitely a much higher standard than any other ball game we've had.
"It's such a massive scale and there's no stone left unturned."
The firmness of the playing surface has to be of a certain standard while FIFA closely monitors the mowing and Edwards and his team must mow the turf in two different directions to ensure the ball travels evenly across it during a match.
Edwards said "it's a big step up" from what he and his team normally do and this week has been extra busy as preparations for Sunday's final have been happening in the background.
The grounds team has got caught up in it as well and Edwards said the Matildas have been the talk of everyone around the stadium while the setting up of a number of live viewing sites around Sydney has added to the already crackling atmosphere.
When I left Dubbo I didn't think I'd ever be doing this.- Josh Edwards
The Matildas have already played at Stadium Australia twice this World Cup. The opening 1-0 win over Ireland was played there, as was the 2-0 round of 16 victory over Denmark.
When Caitlin Foord scored during the first half of that latter game it was near the ground staff tunnel and seeing that moment and the celebration which followed was one of the highlights for Edwards up to this point.
"That was pretty cool to see close-up," he said with a laugh.
The other highlight is much more profession-related.
"Looking back and seeing the pitch and seeing it perform how it should and it looks good, I get a kick out of that," he said.
"We're performing on the world stage."
As for the 24 hours in the lead-up to the match, Edwards and his team cut the turf on Tuesday and they will do so again on Wednesday.
There's a lot of tidying the areas around the playing surface, remarking of the lines around the ground and ensuring the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology works correctly when its connected to the goals as they are reinstalled while the team is always monitoring just how many people step out onto the field before game time.
While plenty of work will be done before kick-off, Edwards knows when the game is on it will be something he and his team savour.
"Every game we've had here has sold out and the crowd and energy, I just see it being even bigger," he said.
"There's so many people following this and watching this. The excitement of being here is something to be proud of and it's good to be a part of it all.
"It's not very often you get the chance to be part of it. When I left Dubbo I didn't think I'd ever be doing this."
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
