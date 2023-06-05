A hat-trick to Jake Grady and their first clean sheet of the season was more than enough for Orana Spurs to defeat Parkes on Saturday night.
Spurs hosted the Cobras at Hans Claven Oval and it was Spurs' towering forward Grady, who continued his impressive return to the Western Premier League, scoring three goals in the 5-0 victory.
After spending time in Newcastle last season, Grady returned to the club this season and has already made an impact, netting goals almost every week.
Having been part of Spurs' successful 2021 side, Grady has been a massive addition to the side goalkeeper Bailey Delaney believes.
"He makes a difference, he's just fit and strong," he said.
Jake Settree and Bailey McCabe also scored for Spurs in an attacking masterclass from one of the more entertaining sides in the competition.
Known for their attacking style of play, Spurs can often concede goals in bursts.
But on Saturday, Delaney is confident they took a big step forward.
"It's a bit of a confidence booster," he said.
"I think it's the first game we've kept a clean sheet."
Defenders such as Josh Allen, Connor McDonald and Dave Ferguson consistently receive rave reviews from Spurs coach Ben Manson for their efforts.
And in a star-studded side full of strike weapons, Delaney feels the trio don't deserve any blame for the goals they let in.
"They all do a good job, it's just we play such an attacking style," he said.
"It's got us caught out every now and then."
Now with a week off, Spurs will spend the next two weeks preparing for Panorama FC, a side who has had a lot of success against Orana in recent years.
Known to play a more defensive style, Panorama often sits back and waits for teams like Spurs to make mistakes.
However, with a lot of time to prepare, Delaney is confident Spurs will have enough to get the win.
"Last time we played them I don't think we played bad, we just couldn't find the net," he said.
"You miss four or five easy opportunities and it changes the game quickly.
"They are a very slow team to play against, they don't put any high pressure.
"They just wait out their time so we need to be ready for it."
Meanwhile, Dubbo Bulls bounced back in a big way at Waratahs Sports Park, defeating the defending premiers.
Orange Waratahs hosted Bulls and it was the visitors who came away with a 1-0 win, a victory which moves them into fifth on the ladder, equal on points with Barnestoneworth United.
Macquarie United slipped to sixth on the ladder, following their 2-all draw with Barnies.
All sides will have the long weekend off before Bulls take on Macquarie once again at Apex Oval.
