Macquarie United's Western Premier League form made be a surprise to some but talented youngster Bailey Auld felt this was always going to be an impressive season.
Auld is one of several young guns making a name for himself in the Western Premier League (WPL) in 2023, with his Macquarie United side sitting fourth after 10 rounds.
United finished last season at the bottom of the WPL ladder, with the club looking towards the future in the back end of the competition by blooding several young talents.
It's a move which has paid off greatly and Auld feels the squad were confident they could do a lot better than last year.
"Last year there was no place but up for us after the finish we had," he said.
"I think we knew we could get the results this year but we probably have surprised ourselves a little bit.
"It's good to see and hear, there's nothing better than seeing you at the top Dubbo side in the competition at the moment."
READ ALSO:
A team largely filled of younger players, Auld admitted he has been loving life as a United player this season.
"We've been building from a couple of unlucky and disappointing results," he said.
"Now we are starting to build and getting going along the way."
The likes of Justin Sutton, Jamie Lobb and Rhys Osborne all provide Macquarie with a lot of experience, something has been relied on a lot this season.
Learning from players such as Lobb, Auld said all of the players are pushing each other to reach high standards.
"The experienced boys are really pushing us along and trying to get the best out of us," he said.
"It's pretty much all we can ask for, we just want to improve and do the best we can for the club."
Taking on defending premiers Orange Waratahs this weekend at No.1 Oval, one of three matches to be played at the venue on Saturday.
Sitting above Waratahs on the ladder, Auld and Macquarie United believe they can produce a better performance than the last time the two sides met.
"We went down to 2-0 the first time we played them," he said.
"It was just silly little mistakes which got the best of us and obviously them winning the competition last year makes it tough.
"They are great around their set pieces and build-up play so all we can ask for is to come out and give it our best crack."
Macquarie's game will be the third and final match at No.1 Oval on Saturday with Orana Spurs and Dubbo Bulls also in action.
Spurs will take on competition heavyweights Bathurst 75 at 3pm before Bulls host Barnestoneworth United.
Macquarie's match begins at 7pm.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.