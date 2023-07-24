Orana Spurs have returned to form after smashing Dubbo Bulls in their derby on Friday evening.
Spurs started the match on fire at No.1 Oval to win 6-0 and continue their massive push towards a finals spot.
Bailey McCabe opened the scoring for Spurs, netting two goals inside the opening six minutes and coach Ben Manson believes it was a welcome return to form for the youngster.
"He was brilliant, I think it was within 10 minutes that he had two goals," he said.
"He played very good football, he just lacked a bit of confidence so it's good to see him go out there and score a couple of goals."
Things turned a bit sour for Spurs when Justin Pickering was red-carded but it didn't phase the group as they went on to score four second-half goals to take the win.
For the first time in the club's history, they also won 'The Bobby' a memorial shield which is played for by both sides during the season to pay tribute to the late Robert Hughes.
Now sitting in fourth on the ladder and with a strong chance of playing finals, Manson is confident Spurs can cause a few headaches with their unpredictability.
"We are definitely the wildcard side in the competition just because we play a different style to others," he said.
"We are easily one of the more exciting teams to watch."
Friday night's win snapped a losing streak for Spurs but there isn't too much concern around their squad.
"It's been an up-down season, we haven't played bad even in the games we've been beaten in," he said.
"We just haven't been able to put the ball into the back of the net and that is the style we play.
"We either win big or lose."
Having missed the finals last season and performed below their expectations, the unpredictable nature of Spurs makes them an interesting prospect later in the season.
Should they make the finals, Manson knows they would likely have to go through another Dubbo-based side to advance.
"Our goal was always to make finals and it's looking pretty good with two rounds to go," he said.
"We are pretty happy, we can definitely make finals because you only need to finish in the top five.
"If we are to make it, I think it's looking like we will play Macquarie United again."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
