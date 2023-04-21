After impressive round one wins last weekend, both Orana Spurs and Macquarie United are on the road for this weekend's second round.
Spurs make the trek to take on Bathurst 75 while while Macquarie heads to Orange for a clash with defending premiers Waratahs.
Interestingly, Waratahs was the side Spurs beat in round one while Macquarie defeated Bathurst 75.
Bathurst 75 coach Mark Comerford wasn't too worried by his side's 4-2 loss but did praise the much improved Macquarie side, which had collected the wooden spoon in 2022.
"We went up there with 11 players and a couple of 16-year-old players on the bench. We gave ourselves every opportunity ... and they're a team who have improved a lot and they'll present problems for everyone," he said.
"We hadn't had great training preparation and we hadn't played a trial game for a couple of weeks. The scoreline was 2-all in the second half and the game never got away from us."
Given three matches were played in Dubbo during a round one triple-header, Comerford did get to catch some of the action from Spurs' 5-2 win over Waratahs.
"We're up against a team who had quite a good result on the weekend," he said, looking forward to his clash with Spurs.
"Admittedly, Waratahs have lost some key players and are a different team from last year.
"We saw 20 minutes of their game. It looks like they've retained a similar squad and are playing a similar game to last year so we know what's in front of us.
"Spurs can only play what's in front of them ... and they played a really good game and moved the ball well. We need to turn some little things around that we've been guilty of in our trial games and our games from last season."
Dubbo FC, the other side from this city, will also be in action in Orange on Saturday against Barnstoneworth.
A 2-0 win for Panorama over the Bulls last weekend ruined any hope of a Dubbo whitewash.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
