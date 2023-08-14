Dubbo school children have been invited to get involved with the construction of the New Dubbo Bridge.
It comes as the project, also referred to as the River Street Bridge, moves closer to completion.
The $220.2 million bridge is being built to provide a second high level river crossing in Dubbo during flood events.
From the end of August, River Street between Brisbane and Bourke streets will be closed permanently.
Transport for NSW regional director west Alistair Lunn said crews would be busy with construction at various locations in and around the project footprint throughout August and September.
"Led by our head contractor Abergeldie Complex Infrastructure, current activity includes earthwork, utility relocation and traffic control including barriers to mark temporary lane realignment," Mr Lunn said.
"We're continuing to install piles into the floodplain which extends outwards from the river and will soon commence river piling."
As part of the work, a 60-metre tall tower crane is being used for piling work. Transport for NSW is holding a name the crane and colouring-in competition.
"We love the idea of having local children involved too, even if it's in a small way, and this naming and colouring-in competition allows them to be creative and have some fun while being part of this exciting project.
"The cranes tower over the Dubbo skyline and I've overheard kids talking about them."
The winning name will be judged by a panel made up of employees from Transport for NSW and lead contractors, Abergeldie, along with a local government representative and will be displayed on a banner attached to the tower crane, visible to the entire community.
The student who submits the winning name will receive a $200 book or sporting good voucher for their school, and an invitation to the crane naming ceremony.
Macquarie Anglican Grammar School student Molly Lineham is excited to start thinking of names.
"Sometimes we can hear the banging from all the way at our school, we all know that the sound means they are busy building the huge new bridge for Dubbo," the nine-year-old said.
"When I'm older, I'll be able to drive across the bridge and say that I remember this bridge being built.
"The new bridge will also be good when it floods in Dubbo, as it won't take as long to get over the river to school."
Entries close at 5pm on Thursday, August 31.
Once built, the New Dubbo Bridge will connect to River Street at its intersection with Bourke Street, which will also be upgraded as part of the project.
Crews are continuing utility relocation at that intersection.
Meanwhile, work will start in coming weeks to remove the median strips at the intersection of Whylandra Street and Thompson Street.
To minimise traffic impacts, there will be some night work carried out at this intersection for up to eight nights from 6pm to 7am. This will take place from mid-August.
The piling work which started earlier this year will continue to take place between 7am and 6pm on weekdays and from 8am to 1pm on Saturdays, weather permitting.
"The important thing to keep in mind is that while all these moving parts may cause some minor inconveniences, they are temporary," Mr Lunn said.
"The end result will be a brand new river crossing which will improve traffic congestion and efficiency in Dubbo and enhance access across the Macquarie River during flood events."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.