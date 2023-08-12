Local pensioners are calling on the government to reinstate a $250 seniors travel card.
They say plans by the government to axe the popular Regional Seniors Travel Card, in an effort to make budget savings, will make it harder for many pensioners to get to crucial medical appointments.
The call to action was just one of the items on the agenda when the Orana branch of the Combined Pensioners and Superannuants Association (CPSA) met on Friday.
"We're actively working for the retirees in Dubbo and are strenuously lobbying to have the senior travel card restored," Barbara O'Brien, CPSA secretary, said.
"Another issue we're fighting for is improvement in accessibility at railway stations so, even though we live in Dubbo, when we visit Sydney we can utilise the platforms there."
The Orana branch also selected a new executive at the meeting and it was Don Graham who put his hand up for the role of social secretary after Lorraine Scoble, who held the role for 14 years, stepped down.
"It was a very positive meeting because we were able to fill the positions on the first call - people were willing to stand up and join the executive," she said.
"We're thrilled to welcome two new members. We were also delighted to be able to present Lorraine with a certificate of appreciation for her long service."
Mr Graham said he was excited to step up to the plate for such a vital organisation.
"We're a voice for the pensioner on all things from aged care to quality of life, to the general wellbeing of an ageing population," he said.
One of his key interests is highlighting issues in the aged care sector.
"Aged care is a huge area and until you're involved in it you don't realise how it can be such a struggle," he said.
"I had mum in aged care and it was a struggle daily to get enough good care for her. You have to walk in their shoes before you can understand it. That's why I'm an advocate for better aged care.
"I feel it can at times be in the shadows when it needs to be in the light of day. Our quality of life shouldn't diminish because we have to go into aged care or we choose to go into aged care."
Ms O'Brien said the CPSA meetings are held on the second Friday of every month at the Dubbo RSL Club and are open for anyone who wishes to attend.
As well as discussing issues faced by the ageing population, the group hosts a range of speakers from the local area.
"We're having Peter Duggan next month who will talk on Transition Dubbo. He's a local heritage architect and has a passion, like me, for the built environment and the natural environment," Mr Graham said.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
