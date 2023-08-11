Repairs are moving closer on an "absolutely vital" section of road that's been out of action for more than nine months.
In October 2022, Dubbo Regional Council made the decision to close parts of Saxa Road in Wellington due to extensive flood damage, inclusing the Comobella Crossing.
The potholes were so bad at the time, councillor Jess Gough said her partner tipped a truck.
Now, the council is hoping to get funding from the NSW government to fix the crossing. There are two options available - either reinforcing the concrete box culverts or constructing a new bridge.
The council will seek tenders for both options to see which is more cost effective.
"Obviously a replacement crossing on that section of road is absolutely vital," deputy mayor Richard Ivey said.
"It's been out of action for a considerable time following flooding and that flooding has highlighted the existing structure, even before it was completely damaged, was inadequate."
Repairing the crossing is expected to cost up to $3.7 million. However, the council is hoping to get funding from the NSW government.
Minster for Roads Jo Haylen will also be contacted by the council to highlight the importance of the road.
"It's not just an important crossing for our local government area, it's an important crossing for the state economy," Mr Ivey said.
"It is causing considerable disruption to users from outside out area from the northern end of our state to the southern end of our state and it's really in the government's interest that that crossing be replaced and repaired and completed for something that will withstand greater flooding events than we're perhaps going to experience in the future."
The council staff estimate it will take up to 59 weeks for the crossing to be repaired.
Hi, I'm the deputy editor at Dubbo's Daily Liberal. I've worked as a journalist at the Daily Liberal for a number of years, covering all that's happening at council, as well as politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.
