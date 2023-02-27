Applications are now open for the $250 Regional Apprentice and University Student Travel Card.
This $250 card is all about ensuring our regional kids get the same subsidised travel that younger people in the city already enjoy - taking the pressure off the cost of fuel or public transport to travel to work or study.
Applications for university students will open from the end of April, when enrolments are confirmed.
More details about eligibility and how to apply can be found at: www.service.nsw.gov.au/regional-apprentice-and-university-student-travel-card
***
Freight operators and motorists can look forward to safer and more efficient journeys thanks to over $1.74 million from the NSW Government's Fixing Country Roads Program for Dubbo Regional Council to upgrade Saxa Road.
This is part of a massive upgrade to meet the standard requirements for this critical freight route in the Dubbo LGA, to improve connectivity and road access for heavy vehicles and local users.
I'm very happy to see Saxa Road receive vitally important upgrades that will keep our local economy moving.
We're committed to improving the roads that freight operators and locals use every day to help you get from A to B safer and more quickly!
The funding will enable council to start much needed works to Saxa Road, from Maryvale Road for 3km in a northerly direction, and includes 3kms of pavement widening and strengthening, seal widening, extension of existing culverts and installation of new box culverts, improving table drains and clear zones, new two-coat bitumen, centre and edge lines and the installation of traffic signs and guideposts.
***
Families at West Dubbo will be among the first to benefit from the Liberal and Nationals Government's landmark universal pre-Kindergarten reform, with Dubbo West Public School and Wellington Public School among the first 71 early childhood services from across NSW to begin participating in the first stage from next month!
The services will be testing different elements of the reform, including increased attendance, extended hours of operation, and transition to school programs. Find out more: https://dugaldsaunders.com.au/local-families-first-to-benefit-from-universal-pre-kindergarten-in-nsw/
***
Dubbo Dirt Bike Club has received $2,470 from the NSW Government's Local Sports Defibrillator Program to purchase an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) for the complex.
Early defibrillation can be the difference between life and death in the case of a cardiac arrest, and this funding will provide peace of mind with an AED on hand at every race meet!
The club has also received $2,112 from the Local Sport Grant Program for other safety initiatives, including signage and safety gear for its flag marshals.
