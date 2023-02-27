Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Comment

Matters of State | Funding confirmed for Saxa Road repairs at Dubbo

By Dugald Saunders
February 27 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for the Dubbo electorate Dugald Saunders (centre) pictured last year with Kady Lake and Tom Eason. Picture supplied

Applications are now open for the $250 Regional Apprentice and University Student Travel Card.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.