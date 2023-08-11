By moving it to the 25th, personally I don't think in any way it lessens the importance of the 26th of January as a national day. I've been very strong in saying that it is probably the most important day in Australia, full stop. It was the day 60,000 years of uninterrupted Indigenous occupation effectively came to an end and that has to be a day that's recognised. It's also the day where Australian society as we know it started to emerge and we should be extraordinarily proud of our current society... By moving it to the 25th, I for one am not looking to lessen the importance of the day, but rather to make it so all members of our fantastic society can recognise it for what it is.

