National Merino Ram Show and Sale 2023 coming to Dubbo Showground

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated August 11 2023 - 12:06pm, first published 12:00pm
Farmers and their rams will be heading to Dubbo from around Australia to attend the biggest day on the calendar for merino wool growers.

