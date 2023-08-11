Farmers and their rams will be heading to Dubbo from around Australia to attend the biggest day on the calendar for merino wool growers.
The National Merino Ram Show and Sale will take place at the Dubbo Showground, where animals could go under the hammer for as much as $20,000 a piece.
But it will be the younger generation in the spotlight this year, when almost 60 schools compete in the school wether (a castrated male sheep) challenge.
Wool grower Matthew Coddington, a fifth generation merino breeder who owns Roseville Park Merino Stud with his wife Cherie, will be one of 50 studs attending during the two-day event.
Mr Coddington won't be showing or selling his sheep - he does this on-farm these days - but will be part of the organising team through his role on the show committee.
He said the highlight of the event would be the Australian Supreme Ram competition.
"The best ram judged from every state of Australia travels to the national to compete for the award," Mr Coddington said.
But the school wether challenge - consisting of children from Year 8 to 10 - will draw the crowds.
"In February we hand out 350 sheep to 58 different schools across the state, and they prepare the sheep for six months, at their school and they bring their team," Mr Coddington said.
The wethers will be judged by their fleece weights and the animals will also be weighed to check their muscle tone.
The committee will buy-back the animals at the end of the six months and the schools will keep the profits - a lesson for the children about preparing an animal for sale.
Mr Coddington's 13-year-old son, Tim Coddington, will be selling a ram for the very first time.
"He registered his stud when he was 11," Mr Coddington said.
Tim's ram will be one of 15 on sale and Mr Coddington said the process can be nerve-wracking and daunting.
"It's a nervous time hoping someone bids on [it]," he said.
"The ram is two years old so if it doesn't sell, [Tim] will use it as a stud sire within his own flock."
A lot of money changes hands at ram sales. A ram in Bendigo recently changed hands privately for $70,000.
"People want them for their genes - they are bred for wool - to improve wool quality in people's flocks, to increase their productivity and income," Mr Coddington said.
Both Tim and Mr Coddington's older son, Charlie Coddington, aged 21, want to follow in their father's footsteps and enter the wool growing industry.
Mr Coddington said there were lots of opportunities for young folk to learn about the industry at the ram sale, including what it's like to be a shearer. He said some shearers can earn $4000 to $5000 a week.
"It gives a good idea on career paths through the farming industry. It can show you that there's great career paths in different things, whether it's wool buying, stud auctioneer, selling ... " he said.
The National Merino Ram Show and Sale will take place at Dubbo Showground on Tuesday, August 22 and Wednesday, August 23.
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
