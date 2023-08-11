Daily Liberal
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at Tamworth for Bush Summit

RG
By Rachel Gray
August 11 2023 - 4:00pm
The Prime Minister has used the annual Bush Summit to announce $38 million dollars to fund long-term trials of drought resilient farming practices.

