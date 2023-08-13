Daily Liberal
Home/News/Court and Emergency

Three men face Dubbo court after Castlereagh Hotel brawl

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated August 14 2023 - 8:26am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A messy pub fight that led to the use of capsicum spray by police has seen three men placed on court orders.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.