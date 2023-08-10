An investigation into the supply of prohibited drugs in the Dubbo area has led to the arrest of a woman.
The investigation by Orana Mid-Western Police District officers began earlier this month.
Following inquiries, detectives searched a home on Church Street at about 6.50am on Wednesday, August 9.
Small packages of crystal substance, believed to be methylamphetamine, cash, mobile phones and an electronic tablet were found and seized.
A 53-year-old woman was arrested and taken to Dubbo Police Station.
She was charged with owner/occupier knowingly allow use as drug premises, supply prohibited drug and knowingly deal with proceeds of crime.
The woman appeared at Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, August 9, where she was granted conditional bail to appear at the same court on Thursday 5 October 2023.
