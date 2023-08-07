Daily Liberal
Home/News/Court and Emergency

Three teens arrested after alleged robbery at Dubbo home

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 7 2023 - 4:21pm, first published 2:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Three teens were refused bail after a violent robbery.
Three teens were refused bail after a violent robbery.

Three teenagers have been arrested following an alleged violent robbery at a Dubbo home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.