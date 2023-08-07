Three teenagers have been arrested following an alleged violent robbery at a Dubbo home.
About 1.20am on Monday, August 7, three people - one armed with a knife - allegedly forced entry into a home on Sturt Circle, Dubbo, demanding keys to a car parked outside.
The occupant - a 65-year-old man - was punched in the head multiple times before he fell to the ground.
The man gave his car keys to the group where they attempted to drive away before they were disturbed by a neighbour. They fled on foot with cash, two mobile phones and personal documentation.
Orana Mid-Western Police officers arrived and began an investigation.
Following inquiries, a short time later two boys - aged 14 - were found hiding in a yard, before they were arrested and taken to Dubbo Police Station.
Following further inquiries, at about 7am, police arrested a 15-year-old boy at a Dubbo home.
A 14-year-old was charged with aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence-inflict actual bodily harm, face blackened/disguised with intent commit indictable offence and steal motor vehicle.
The other two boys, aged 15 and 14 were charged with aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence-people there and steal motor vehicle.
The two 14-year-olds were refused bail to appear at a children's court on Monday, August 7.
The 15-year-old was refused bail and appeared at a children's court on Monday, August 7, where he was formerly refused bail to appear at the same court on Monday 11 September 2023.
