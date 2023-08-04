WARNING: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised this article contains the name and image of a person who has died.
Michelle Bright's family have tearfully detailed the "unending grief" they have suffered since her murder in Gulgong 24 years ago.
Mother Loraine Bright struggled to hold back tears as she read her victim impact statement during the sentencing hearing for Craig Henry Rumsby, who murdered the 17-year-old in February, 1999.
"I've heard that word closure so many times, believe me there's no such thing, I've lived with this for 24 years," Ms Bright told the NSW Supreme Court in Dubbo, as a gallery of supporters wearing purple watched on.
"Michelle gave me so much joy whatever she did, she was a lovely fun-loving girl. She was loved by all who knew her. [She] was caring and nurturing, she told me she wanted to have six kids... she would have been a wonderful mum.
"All her dreams were stolen and shattered and as her mum my dreams were shattered too.
"My wish is to be able to hold her just one more time, she was very special my darling girl."
Michelle Bright was killed after leaving a friend's 15th birthday party in 1999 and her body was found hidden in long grass by the side of Barneys Reef Road in Gulgong.
Her blouse had been pushed up, the clasps of her bra ripped off and her jeans and underwear were around her ankles.
Lorraine said after her daughter's murder it was "too painful" to stay in Gulgong and drive past the place Michelle's body had lain for three days.
"The loss of Michelle changed her father and me, our marriage did not survive the pain and the trauma," she said.
"I could not even count the nights I've done without sleep ... I'll never be the same without her."
The family were left without answers until June this year when jurors found Rumsby guilty of Michelle's murder and choking another 18-year-old woman with intent to rape her in January 1998.
As Michelle's family and friends made their statements Rumsby sat before them in the dock, looking downward.
Michelle's brother Les Bright told the court the first few months after her murder were "the hardest" but the loss still has a "profound effect" on the family to this day.
"The monster that took her away from us continued to live their life," he said, struggling to finish the statement as he became tearful.
"We finally made it, we never gave up fighting to catch her killer ... to know, to finally know, Michelle's killer is not free is a huge weight off our shoulders.
"Finally we have justice for Michelle."
Brother Phil Bright and father Gregory Bright also told the court of the emotional toll taken on them by the two-decades without justice.
"Craig Rumsby stole my sister and he stole my opportunity to watch her grow," Phil Bright said.
"She didn't have a chance to get to know my two sons... I did not get the opportunity to become an uncle to her children."
A statement from Rumsby's second victim was also read out in court by Crown prosecutor Lee Carr.
The woman - who cannot be named for legal reasons - said the trauma of the event led her to experience insomnia, anxiety, psychotic episodes and substance abuse.
"My life completely spiralled out of control ... I became a shadow of myself and estranged from my loved ones," she said.
"I couldn't stop the flashbacks of his dirty face, his black teeth and him choking me, even to this day."
During the eight-week trial, the woman detailed how Rumsby emerged from the shadows after she left a New Year's Eve party, hit her and grabbed her throat, then pushed her onto the ground and got on top of her, threatening her to shut up or he'd kill her.
Rumsby fled after the woman's boyfriend emerged and threatened to hit him with a concrete manhole cover.
The woman reported the attack at the time and police spoke to Rumsby, but she did not complete a statement out of fear she would not be believed.
Acting Justice Robert Hulme commended the Bright family and Rumsby's second victim on their bravery in delivering their statements before the court.
"The loss you have suffered and the pain you have endured over so many years defies words," he said.
"It is acknowledged and on my own behalf and on behalf of the court I offer my severe condolences."
Acting Justice Hulme said there were many facts to consider before he made a decision on Rumsby's sentence including arguments presented by the defense around Rumsby's health, cognitive ability and alleged attacks he has experienced in Bathurst prison.
Rumsby's sentence will be read at the NSW Supreme Court in Dubbo on Monday, August 7.
Support is available for those who may be distressed:
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.