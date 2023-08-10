Daily Liberal
Home/News/Court and Emergency
Court

Dwayne Ah-See and Kiah Peckham convicted at Orange court

By Court Reporter
Updated August 10 2023 - 3:04pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Wellington woman was one of two people found in an unregistered car and then convicted in Orange Local Court after refusing to identify the driver.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.