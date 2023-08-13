Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Education

Auditor-general report confirms concerns about Dubbo schools

AH
By Allison Hore
August 14 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dozens of teacher vacancies, slipping attendance rates and "well below" benchmark results.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.