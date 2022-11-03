The NSW government will be reviewing their regional education strategy after the latest NAPLAN results revealed students in regional areas across the state - including in Dubbo - have fallen below national minimum standard in Numeracy and Grammar and Punctuation.
"As a regional minister, I am particularly focused on doing everything we can to help our regional students match their metropolitan counterparts," said Education minister Sarah Mitchell.
"We have to make sure our country kids have the support they need."
NAPLAN is a nation-wide assessment for all students in Years 3, 5, 7 and 9 which tests student's skills in reading, writing, spelling, grammar and punctuation, and numeracy.
The NAPLAN national report card data released on Monday, reveals students in regional areas of NSW are falling behind in some literacy and numeracy skills that their city counterparts aren't.
In areas classified as Inner Regional including Dubbo, students in Year 3 fell below the National Minimum Standard in grammar and punctuation and spelling, in Year 7 students scored below standard in numeracy and Year 9 students scored below the minimum standard in grammar and punctuation and reading.
Outer Regional areas including Wellington, Peak Hill, Narromine and Gilgandra saw similar results.
Year 3 students fell below the minimum standard in spelling and grammar and punctuation, Year 7 students fell below the minimum standard for numeracy and Year 9 students were below standard in grammar and punctuation and reading.
Meanwhile, in metropolitan areas, students also fell below minimum standard in Year 7 numeracy and Year 9 reading but scored close to or above minimum standard in all other assessments.
Minister Mitchell said the NSW Government would be reviewing the Regional Rural and Remote Education Strategy in response to the latest NAPLAN results.
"I am committed to ensuring that NSW students, wherever they are in the state, have strong foundations in literacy and numeracy as we roll out a new Kindergarten to Year 12 curriculum," she said.
Despite these shortfalls, Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority Chief Executive David de Carvalho said the 2022 results overall reveal students are performing at a stable level, despite the challenges of disrupted learning because of COVID-19.
"Overall, for a second year in a row, the national level results have defied predictions of drastic falls in performance related to COVID-19," Mr de Carvalho said.
Minister Mitchell noted students in NSW tended to perform above the national average, an effort which she says is "a real testament to the quality teaching taking place in our schools across the state".
"The 2022 NAPLAN National Report is a testament to the hard work of our teachers and schools in NSW who, despite the disruption of the pandemic and natural disasters, have made sure our students continue to learn," she said.
"I am pleased to see growth in our primary schools and that NSW mean scores across the board remain above the national average in each test domain for all year levels."
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
