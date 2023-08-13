Winter may feel like it's coming to an end but house fire season hasn't ended yet.
On Saturday, August 12, a crew from the Dubbo Fire Station was called to put out a fire which had broken out in the ceiling of a house in South Dubbo.
The NSW Fire and rescue crew were joined on the scene by the Rural Fire Service (RFS) Boothenba and Eulomogo brigades, who were called in to assist.
Firefighters from the Dubbo Fire Station quickly gained control of the fire in the ceiling and the RFS crews assisted with checking for fire spread.
The incident - the fourth house fire in the area the Dubbo Fire Station has responded to since the beginning of August - has sparked fresh calls for households to remain fire safe.
Winter is the peak house fire season and, despite getting close to the end of winter, Fire and Rescue NSW are urging home owners to be aware of home fire safety tips.
Fire and Rescue NSW suggest those who have a fireplace in their home purchase a fire screen to put in front of it while it's in use and that wood piles sit at least a metre away from the fireplace.
Matches and lighters should also be stored in a safe place where children cannot reach them and that is at least a metre away from the fireplace.
Those with electric and gas heaters should check them before use. If you suspect a fault, have the item checked by a qualified repairer or replaced.
All cords should also be checked for fraying and damage, and nothing should be put within a metre of the heater.
Finally, electric blankets should also be tested before use by laying it on top of your bed, feeling the internal wires for any abnormalities and inspecting cords and controls for damage.
Turn it on for 5 minutes and then feel for any uneven hotspots. If you notice any of the above the electric blanket should be replaced.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
