Delroy Fire Station threw open its doors yesterday for a day of fun demonstrations, photo ops and important fire safety reminders for the coming winter.
On Saturday, May 13, Fire and Rescue NSW held their annual Open Day with fire stations across the state opening their doors to the public.
Dubbo, Delroy, Wellington, Gilgandra and Narromine fire stations all took part in the event.
Firefighters from Delroy Fire Station, in Dubbo's west, said there was a great turn out to their Open Day.
"It was a great success, and awesome to see so many people here," they said.
"Thanks to all those who came along."
Visitors to the station on the day had the chance to meet the firefighters, see specialised firefighting and rescue equipment in action and take a look inside both historic and modern fire trucks.
Staff also shared tips to attendees on how to keep their home fire safe this winter.
Fire and Rescue NSW suggest those who have a fireplace in their home purchase a fire screen to put in front of it while it's in use and that wood piles sit at least a metre away from the fireplace.
Matches and lighters should also be stored in a safe place where children cannot reach them and that is at least a metre away from the fireplace.
Those with electric and gas heaters should check them before use. If you suspect a fault, have the item checked by a qualified repairer or replaced.
All cords should also be checked for fraying and damage, and nothing should be put within a metre of the heater.
Finally, electric blankets should also be tested before use by laying it on top of your bed, feeling the internal wires for any abnormalities and inspecting cords and controls for damage.
Turn it on for 5 minutes and then feel for any uneven hotspots. If you notice any of the above the electric blanket should be replaced.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
