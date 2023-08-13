Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Five questions with... Maxine Cusack from Get Smash'd Dubbo

Orlander Ruming
By Orlander Ruming
August 13 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

1. How did your business come about?

I started Get Smash'd Dubbo in 2021 as a hobby to keep myself busy and it quickly grew into a thriving business.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orlander Ruming

Orlander Ruming

Deputy editor

Hi, I'm the deputy editor at Dubbo's Daily Liberal. I've worked as a journalist at the Daily Liberal for a number of years, covering all that's happening at council, as well as politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.