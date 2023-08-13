Five questions with... Maxine Cusack from Get Smash'd Dubbo

I started Get Smash'd Dubbo in 2021 as a hobby to keep myself busy and it quickly grew into a thriving business.
I enjoy being able to work my own hours and who would not love working with chocolate and lollies?
I love making smash boxes for special occasions like gender reveals, marriage proposals and birthday milestones. I love being a part of those special moments.
A typical day consists of talking to customers, designing and creating new boxes, putting those boxes together and taste testing new products.
In the future we hope to open our own retail store one day.
Hi, I'm the deputy editor at Dubbo's Daily Liberal. I've worked as a journalist at the Daily Liberal for a number of years, covering all that's happening at council, as well as politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.
