There's few events which can make a host town or city's population swell to 150 times its usual amount.
The Louth races is one of them.
The iconic race meeting is back again this weekend and thousands of people have been making the pilgrimage to the tiny town between Bourke and Cobar in the state's far west.
The excitement for the annual event has been growing for months after the past three editions of the races had to be cancelled.
COVID restrictions resulted in the 2020 and 2021 meetings being canned while heavy rain ruined any hope of a comeback last year.
The forecast for this weekend is nothing but clear skies but there will always be that bit of tension for Louth Turf Club president Jim Strachan.
"I'm always a bit nervous before the first race," he said.
"Once that first race jumps, the nerves settle down. You're always worried you've forgotten something or something is not quite right but after that first race the pressure is off.
"I have that feeling every year but I think we're on top of everything. We've had our track inspections and we're good to go so we're looking forward to it."
When you think of Louth races you might think of the party atmosphere, the long trek out to the far west or the wide variety of race day outfits but it's much more than that for the people who call the outback town home.
The races held on the famed red dirt track has been known to attract a crowd of 6000 and a huge attendance is expected this year after so much time away.
For a town that's population was listed at 43 during the last census, it's quite the uptick.
It's about much more than the races, with special events held all week with plenty of funds raised going back into the community or to charity.
"The little Louth school has a fete on Friday and that's their biggest fundraiser of the year," Strachan said.
"There's various events like the golf day, the damper bake day, the fishing challenge if the fish are biting, and, in particular, the Calcutta on Friday night and they all raise funds for the (Royal) Flying Doctor.
"The Flying Doctor is our lifeline out here and it's an incredible organisation. As much money as we can raise to help them is terrific and we do that over the race period."
All that, combined with the hugely popular race day, makes the event what it is and has helped it grow and further enhance its history.
People have already been at the camping grounds for a number of days in the lead-up to Saturday and the way those racegoers become a real part of the community is what makes it special for people like Strachan.
It was only earlier this week the club president and some of his team were doing some final bits of work around the campgrounds and a few people staying there had no hesitation in getting up and helping out.
"It's quite an iconic meeting," Strachan added.
"We've been racing officially for 66 years but unofficially it's been going for well over 100 years.
"It's built up a reputation. I've said it 1000 times and I'll say it 1000 more, we're very lucky with our crowd. It's a terrific crowd and they support us year in, year out.
"There's minimal trouble and everybody gets on and when you've got a crowd like that it create a really good atmosphere. That atmosphere has just built and that what makes the day very special."
Also making it special is those trainers and owners from around NSW and other states who attend each year.
The likes of Cobar's Allan Prisk, Connie Greig of Dubbo and Nyngan legend Rodney Robb are just some of the trainers who regularly make the long trek to compete.
The last time the races went ahead in 2019, Robb won the $15,000 Louth Cup (2000m) with Austin.
"Prisky has got 11 horses coming out. Rodney Rodd is an icon in outback racing. He's so supportive and he's very, very successful," Strachan added.
Saturday's non-TAB meeting attracted 54 nominations and seven races will be contested.
The $18,000 cup is the main event and the field of six features the Prisk pair of Chapel Lane and Borlotti, Bryan Dixon Jr's Windabull and Beg Me, the Connie Greig-trained Valadyium and last-start winner Costas, trained by former Australian rugby league representative Terry Fahey.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
