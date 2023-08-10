Being out at Accor Stadium in front of 75,000 fans might be daunting for some but not for Haylee-Anne Mooney and Miley Shipp.
As part of their scholarships with John Moriarty Football, the two Dubbo rising football stars got the opportunity to be ball kids at the Matildas' FIFA Women's World Cup round of 16 match on Monday night.
Returning back to Dubbo after spending time in Sydney, being on the field for two matches, including Monday night's epic encounter.
"It was a lot of noise," Mooney said.
The crowd went ballistic on Monday night when Caitlin Foord scored the opening goal of the match following a pinpoint Mary Fowler pass.
It was even more special of a moment for Mooney, as she was standing right near where the Matildas celebrated opening the scoring.
The tournament has been record-breaking for both television viewership numbers and attendance, with supporters flooding stadiums just to get a glimpse of the world's best players.
More than 5 million people tuned in to Seven network last week to watch Australia's match against Canada, while ticket sales have already exceeded the tournament's target of 1.3 million.
After not featuring in the Matildas' three previous matches, Australian star Sam Kerr set the crowd off with about 15 minutes left against Denmark when she ran onto the field as a substitute.
While some members of the general public thought Kerr might not play, Shipp confessed she always thought one of the world's best players would appear at some point.
Not only has the game had a positive impact on broadcasters but it is expected to help grow women's sport massively in Australia.
With dreams of representing Australia one day, Shipp believes the tournament has been a big success so far.
"It's good, it helps inspire me to get up to that level one day," Shipp said.
Just eight teams now remain in the competition and Australia will be in action again on Saturday night when they take on the mighty French side.
Should Australia win on Saturday, they will be only one game away from the World Cup final.
When asked who is going to win the tournament, both girls quickly said Australia.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
