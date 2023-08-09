Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Hockey HQ Featured

Dubbo Hockey Association hosted the Western Conference Hockey Carnival

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated August 9 2023 - 11:53am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dubbo's best up-and-coming hockey stars got their chances to test their skills against teams from across Western NSW last weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.