Dubbo's best up-and-coming hockey stars got their chances to test their skills against teams from across Western NSW last weekend.
Dubbo Hockey Association welcomed 14 teams to Pioneer Park as the club hosted the under 11's Western Conference Hockey Carnival.
Teams from Bathurst, Orange, Parkes and Molong all visited Dubbo with the host association putting forward three teams.
Dubbo Hockey's Tracie Hardie-Jones said the weekend was a massive success.
"It was pretty productive, it just gave our kids different competition," she said.
"It was good to see where our kids sort of sit within the region and their strengths.
"It was a fantastic weekend for Dubbo Hockey and we had a big crowd."
Currently building their junior base back up, Dubbo Hockey's quest to become a strong foundation for players is still ongoing.
Carnivals like the weekend are things Hardie-Jones believes will only continue to benefit Dubbo players.
"With the kids, because they are always playing the same people every week it gave them experience of the competitiveness of what is expected," he said.
"It shows them what is needed to move forwards to things like state selection, it's good to give them a different perspective."
Players like Emma Corcoran, Ellie Purtell, Ted Murray and Kane McFarlane are just recent examples of stars who have come through the Dubbo system.
While the competition was only under 11s, Hardie-Jones admitted the quality of play was classy.
"The teams displayed very advanced skills and demonstrated good sportsmanship," she said.
"It was a credit to their coaches and managers the way the teams carried themselves.
"The nature of the carnival was to bring the teams together for the build on skills and friendships. All the teams were winners on the day."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
