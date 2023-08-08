There's still a huge amount to play for in the final round of the Castlereagh League this weekend.
The unbeaten Gulgong Terriers have the minor premiership wrapped up after a 26-12 win over the Baradine Magpies on Saturday, but things could change elsewhere in the top five.
The Dunedoo Swans are second, seven points off the Terriers, while Cobar is one point back in third.
The Roosters got themselves into the top three on Saturday when they scored a hard-fought and impressive 24-20 win on the road at Narromine, with big man Gerald Mackey scoring a double for the victors.
READ ALSO:
Cobar now faces the challenge of travelling to Gulgong in the final round for what will also be a Boronia Cup clash.
If the Roosters were to hand the Terriers their first loss and Dunedoo was unable to defeat a desperate Gilgandra Panthers outfit, Cobar will nab second spot.
Narromine's loss to Cobar means they will finish in fourth spot as they have the bye in the final round but their opponent for the elimination semi-final on Sunday, August 20 is far from certain as Coonabarabran and Gilgandra remain in the finals race.
The two sides met at Coonabarabran on Saturday and the Unicorns proved too strong, scoring a strong 44-18 victory at home after leading 10-6 at the break.
The win means the two sides are level on points heading into the final round, but the Unicorns do have the better points differential.
Given Gilgandra faces a strong Dunedoo in the final round, Coonabarabran has a golden chance to secure a finals place this coming weekend when they welcome the last-placed Binnaway Bombshells to town.
For the Panthers to claw their way into the top five they first need to claim victory over the Swans and at the same time hope either the Unicorns lose to Binnaway, or that their victory is of sufficient magnitude to haul in the points differential difference between themselves and Coonabarabran should the Unicorns win.
The Bombshells only have one win this season but showed plenty of spirit last weekend in a narrow 28-26 loss to Coonamble.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.