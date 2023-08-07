When Dubbo CYMS celebrated their Indigenous round on Sunday, it gave under 18s star Latrell Fing a chance to share a little something about his culture.
Fing along with his mother and uncle designed the special Indigenous jerseys the club wore in all four grades against Forbes on Sunday.
A proud Indigenous man, Fing is a quieter character but confessed it was a bit surreal to see his design worn by the sides.
"It was pretty special celebrating Indigenous round," he said.
Clubs often celebrate Indigenous rounds throughout the year and for Dubbo CYMS, it was an easy decision to take part.
"Last year we didn't have an Indigenous round so I asked our president if he could have one and he agreed," Fing said.
"My uncle owns Gateway Graphics so we sat down and put some ideas together."
The design made use of the Fishies' green and white colours, with the 'Guya' (fish) and totems being central to the kit.
The design included symbols to represent the men and women within the club.
Before the Peter McDonald Premiership match, both clubs came together for a special ceremony which featured several CYMS and St John's Rugby League Indigenous players.
"Everyone came together and helped celebrate the day," Fing said.
"It didn't take too long, it was about a five-week turnaround. The design came out pretty good though."
Donning their own Indigenous uniforms, Forbes celebrated the day as well with the traditional black and white jerseys looking a little different.
On the field, Dubbo CYMS continued their charge towards the finals, defeating Forbes 54-4.
Centre Tom Hughes scored a hat-trick while Jyie Chapman scored a double as the Fishies won again.
The club's reserve grade, under 18s and league tag also won as well.
Currently, with one round remaining, CYMS sits at the top of all four grades.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
