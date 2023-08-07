RESULT: Defeated Forbes 52-4
SHAWN TOWNSEND SAYS: "We didn't start the way we wanted to. It just seemed like a really slow game of footy.
"Our second-half was good, we got back to what we wanted to do. We got an intercept late and they dropped the ball when they looked like scoring, one of our guys picked it up and ran the length.
"We got a few lucky tries there at the end."
RESULT: Defeated Nyngan 32-24
JUSTIN TOOMEY-WHITE SAYS: "That's semi-final footy, I told the boys during the week that we need to start playing like it's semi-finals now.
"We have another tough match against Macquarie next week. They are fighting to finish wherever they are.
"We will rest the boys up this week and get stuck back into it."
RESULT: Defeated by Mudgee 28-16
ZAC MERRITT SAYS: "We've got to hold onto the ball. First set of the game and we come up with an error. You can't beat a top tier team when you're continuously turning over the ball.
"They're getting good ball from that, and when they've got ex-NRL players in there they're going to finish that off every day of the week.
"I can't fault our effort but when we're giving the ball away like that we're going to get beaten every time.
"We were right in it up until the end, when we had a great opportunity to score but we came up with an error. That was the story of our day."
RESULT: Defeated Orange CYMS 54-4
SHANE RODNEY SAYS: "Happy to get the win but I was hoping the boys would go on with it in the second half. CYMS are having a tough year and struggling for numbers so I thought we could have been a little more ruthless.
"This week was about bouncing back from last week, putting a few things together and looking ahead to the big game against Pats next Sunday."
"It's not fitness, I think it's just application [second half]. Sometimes they may think they are cruising along ok and once your subconscious thinks that it can be hard to switch back on. We'll be ready for next week though."
RESULT: Defeated by Dubbo CYMS 52-4
NICK GREENHALGH SAYS: "We were in the game at 14-4 at halftime with a couple of half chances missed in the first half, we just couldn't maintain that intensity for the full 80 against a very, very good CYMS side.
"They will be very hard to beat in the finals and are my tip to win the competition."
RESULT: Defeated by Orange Hawks 54-4
ETHAN MCKELLAR SAYS: "It's a very hard season and for supporters to come out and watch knowing what the club's gone through, it's pretty inspiring. They keep us going.
"We'd love to finish on a high but it comes down to troops. Five minutes before the start of the game today we had 14 players, players had to back up from 18s.
"With numbers at training and reggies forfeiting we just haven't had any depth to fall back on. We have been scraping to just get numbers on weekends. We don't even get a full 17 to train each week."
RESULT: Defeated Lithgow 46-12
JAKE BETTS: "I thought we started really well and we were really clinical for the first 15 minutes.
"Then we fell into a bit of a hole and made a few silly errors, but we went into half-time and addressed those things and came out looking a lot better.
"There were still lapses in that second half but all-in-all it was a really good performance."
READ ALSO:
RESULT: Defeated by Parkes 40-12
JACK KAVANAGH SAYS: "Tough loss Parkes at home is always tough, there were too many penalties from us that Parkes capitalised on.
"Losing players to injuries during the game doesn't help. Parkes were the better team on the day.
"All the boys ripped In but it wasn't enough. We have had a horror run with injuries this year we have not been able to field the same team twice."
RESULT: Defeated by Wellington 32-24
JAMES TUITAHI SAYS: "I think we just made it tough on ourselves, the most frustrating thing is that we know what to do and what we need to work on."
RESULT: Defeated St Pat's 28-16
JACK BEASLEY* SAYS: "We've enjoyed getting that minor premiership wrapped up but it doesn't mean a whole lot coming into finals because anyone can win it, plus there's a lot of good Group 11 sides out there that can win it too."
*Clay Priest unavailable
RESULT: Defeated by Panthers 46-12
JACK SULLIVAN SAYS: "We went into the game with a good attitude but let ourselves down with cheap errors and penalties. They (Panthers) have improved a lot this year and are a team you can't have those errors against.
"Heading into this weekend, Orange (CYMS) will be tough at home. We just need to fix those cheap errors and build on our attack."
RESULT: Defeated Macquarie 40-12
CHAD PORTER SAYS: "It was a good all-round performance from the boys. Our main goal was to fix up our defence and I think we were on the right track by only letting in a couple of tries.
"Hopefully that win will give us a bit of momentum heading into next week."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.