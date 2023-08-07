SIDELINE EYE: All the photos from the weekend's sporting action

It still may be August but the sun had a fair sting over the weekend as the winter sporting codes continue their build up to the end of the season.
Daily Liberal photographer Amy McIntyre was kept busy snapping away at several sporting matches including the Dubbo District Junior Rugby League tag match at Apex Oval on Saturday morning.
From there it was down to South Dubbo Oval as the Dubbo Demons hosted Bathurst Bushrangers in all three grades.
On Sunday, McIntyre was out and about at the Dubbo Hockey Fields in the morning before heading to Apex Oval in the afternoon for Dubbo CYMS' match against Forbes.
Sports journalist Tom Barber also had a crack at taking some photos as well, heading out to Kennard Park for the Wellington and Nyngan Peter McDonald Premiership clash.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
