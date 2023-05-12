Two of Dubbo's best and brightest hockey stars will don their state colours later this year after being selected to represent NSW.
Kane MacFarlane and Ted Murray will both travel to Hobart for the Hockey Australia Under 18 Championships in July, two of five players from the Central West selected.
MacFarlane will play in the NSW State side, the top-rated team which will also feature Parkes' Toby Collins and Cody Kirk.
Meanwhile, Murray will be in the NSW Blues team, the next best group with Nathan Marshall (Parkes) also selected.
After the squads were recently announced, Murray explained exactly how each team works.
"There is a state team and blues team," Murray said.
"Kane is in the state team which is the first side and the blues is the second side which I'm in."
Playing their club hockey for Parkes, the duo are often on the road during the week to play and after the selections, things won't be any different.
"We've got to go Wagga Wagga and Goulburn just in the next two weeks," MacFarlane said.
Both teenagers were part of Parkes' Under 18s Black side who played at the state championships at Wollongong.
The team finished with three wins and a loss to eventual champions Newcastle and narrowly missed out on making the final after a thrilling match against North West Sydney.
Dubbo Hockey Association have been steadily rebuilding over the last few years, boasting a strong master's system and a growing junior base.
However, for Murray, he gave thanks to everyone at the Parkes club who has helped make it this far.
"We play there on a Thursday night in the A Grade competition and we've only played juniors there too," he said.
"They've been a lot of help to us."
The Dubbo College students play sports together all year round, also taking the field for the South Dubbo Hornets' RSL Whitney Cup side.
Taking on the best players from around Australia in their own age group is going to be somewhat of a rarity for the duo, having played most of the club matches against more experienced campaigners.
"In the team we play for there is a lot of young blokes," Murray said.
"But we are mostly going up against guys who are a lot older."
The duo will travel across the state over the next two months as they prepare for the nationals title which will begin on July 1 at Hobart.
