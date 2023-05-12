Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Hockey HQ Featured

Ted Murray and Kane MacFarlane will both represent NSW in hockey later this year

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
May 13 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Murray (left) and Kane MacFarlane have been selected to represent NSW in Hockey later this year. Picture by Tom Barber
Ted Murray (left) and Kane MacFarlane have been selected to represent NSW in Hockey later this year. Picture by Tom Barber

Two of Dubbo's best and brightest hockey stars will don their state colours later this year after being selected to represent NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.