They are yet to win a game this Western Premier League but there is still a positive feel around Dubbo Bulls' squad ahead of another derby this weekend.
Scott Fox's group will be in action at Apex Oval in round five of the competition, this time matching up against Macquarie United.
Bulls have drawn their last three matches but two of those encounters have seen the group go down to 10 men or less.
Ahead of their match against Macquarie, Fox believes the group are well aware of how tough their opposition will be.
"The boys are up for it, it's a game we are looking forward to against Macquarie," he said.
"It's going to be tough, there is no doubt about that. We aren't quite sure what to expect.
"We've got to watch them a couple of times this year already and played them in the pre-season, they are a quality side.
"They are different side to what we played in the trial so we are expecting a big game."
A 2-0 loss to Panorama in round one is the only time the side has not secured a competition point but their string of draws still is being taken as a positive.
For Fox, he knows there have been a lot of impressive moments in the matches so far, even if they aren't getting the results they would like.
"If you look at the scoreboard and our results, it's definitely not where we want to be," he said.
"There is a lot of positives as well, we changed a lot of things this year with new blokes coming in and how we want to play as well.
"I think we've taken some big steps forward. Unfortunately, we've had two games where we have lost players, we had 10 men in one match and nine in another.
"We are on the track, we've had no wins from four games but are only six points back from first. It's a really tight competition which is helping us as well.
"If we keep improving and working on the little things we have done then results will start to follow."
One of the best sides strategically in the WPL, Bulls will be hoping to keep all 11 players on the field for the full 90 minutes to give them every chance of defeating Macquarie.
But regardless of the results, Fox has full confidence in his group.
"We have been scoring a few goals, one of the games we basically had 10 men for the whole thing," he said.
"It's unfortunate that we've had to drop Gareth (Williams) back into the midfield for our first four games.
"It hasn't been ideal because he is probably our best threat on goal, fingers crossed that we can keep 11 on the pitch and keep the men up front up there."
Macquarie will enter the match off the back of a 5-1 loss to Spurs last weekend, just their second defeat of the season.
Earlier in the day, Spurs will host Panorama FC in a top three battle.
Kick-off for the Bulls' game is at 5pm.
