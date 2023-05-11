Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Dubbo Demons will take on Orange Tigers in three AFL Central West grades

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated May 11 2023 - 2:45pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo Demons captain Joe Hedger is hoping his side can score their first win of the season against orange this weekend. Picture by Amy McIntyre
Dubbo Demons captain Joe Hedger is hoping his side can score their first win of the season against orange this weekend. Picture by Amy McIntyre

The quest for the Dubbo Demons' first win of the season will take them to Orange this weekend to battle the Tigers in round three of the AFL Central West competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.