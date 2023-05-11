The quest for the Dubbo Demons' first win of the season will take them to Orange this weekend to battle the Tigers in round three of the AFL Central West competition.
Currently, without a win from two matches, the Demons haven't been at their best during the season to date, something captain Joe Hedger and his group hope can change this weekend.
The Demons will be without as many as nine regular Tier 1 players, meaning a host of younger members of the squad will get the chance to show coach Terry Lyons what they can do.
Against an Orange side who is also without a win, Hedger is hoping the Demons can get themselves on the board come Saturday.
"Getting your first win on the board in any competition automatically means you stress less," he said.
"I think it would make everyone more happy around the squad."
Matt Purse returns to the starting lineup for his first of the season while Bailey Edmunds is also back after missing last weekend's loss to the Bathurst Giants.
In bad news for the club, vice-captain Nathan Carroll is out for roughly a month with a shoulder injury while Tullic O'Brien (knee) is also injured.
READ ALSO:
But the likes of Harry King, Rickky Dawson and James Brown are part of the talented young group who have impressed Hedger and the rest of the leadership group over the pre-season.
It's their depth which has Hedger excited to watch what unfolds this weekend.
"We've got that next man up mentality which has been really good for us," he said.
"Without reserve grade these last couple of seasons it would be a very big struggle, also the juniors are coming through.
"We are getting blokes who are 16, 17 or 18 at training, it sort of motivates you a bit more because they've got a lot more energy than us older blokes.
"It's starting to get cold, injuries are hurting us at the moment.
"It seems like every game we played someone gets hurt but that's just the way things go."
Earlier in the day, the men's Tier 2 side will also take on Orange as they aim for back-to-back wins after taking out a close game against the Giants last weekend.
The women's side will also be in action, having won both their matches this season but they will be up against a tough Orange side at home.
All of the action on Saturday will be at Waratahs Sports Ground, beginning at 11am.
