Priest is likely to be suspended for what was from all reports a really nasty high shot against St Pat's last weekend, but if he gets just a couple of weeks then the Dragons are still firmly in the race. If Priest, who does have a bit of a judiciary record, gets rubbed out for the season then things become a whole lot more difficult. He's undoubtedly one of the top few forwards in the competition and provides the Dragons with real go-forward and presence up front.