A gritty eight-point over Nyngan on Sunday was enough to book the Wellington Cowboys a home Peter McDonald Premiership semi-final.
The Cowboys came with a 32-24 win at Kennard Park in a back-and-forth affair between two sides who will play finals.
Wellington's win was enough to secure third spot in the Group 11 pool and means they will now host a semi-final in two weeks, something their captain-coach Justin Toomey-White
"It's pretty special," he said.
"We've had belief in our side and to get that home final locked up is good.
"But mate, we've got plenty of footy left. We need to produce an 80-minute performance next week and whoever we play we know we will be playing them at home."
Nyngan's electric fullback Fletcher Hunt opened the scoring inside the first three minutes, crossing out wide to get the Tigers on the board before Wellington would hit back.
Cowboys centre Blake Ferguson out-muscled several Nyngan defenders to cross for his first try of the afternoon and he wasn't done yet.
The former NRL star scored his second try minutes later but took a high ball out of Hunt's lap to cross under the posts.
A try just on halftime to Tyrone Tattersall gave Wellington all the momentum leading into the break before Ash Widders got the Tigers back into the match.
Widders' try on the stroke of halftime got the Tigers back to 16-8 before Nyngan turned the match on its head.
Josh Merritt picked apart Wellington's left edge early in the second half, putting Cale Dunn through for a try before scoring one of his own.
The Tigers crossed for two converted tries in just seven minutes after halftime and Wellington had no answers when Dunn scored once again.
The talented backrower carried several defenders over the try line with him as he scored before Jai Merritt spotted a game in the Nyngan defence to score.
Ferguson's successful conversion after Merritt's try was enough to give Wellington back the lead before the former crashed over for his third try of the afternoon, all but sealing the win.
After dominating much of the first half, Toomey-White confessed there wasn't any panic when things weren't going their way in the second half.
"In the first half we completed really well and forced them to make mistakes," he said.
"Then the roles reversed in the second half. We didn't have our heads down when we let those two tries in.
"We knew if we could complete some sets we would be able to get on the front foot."
Nyngan's James Tuitahi felt his squad let the game slip out of their grasp but he isn't too phased heading into the final week.
"We should've come away with that one but we know what we need to work on," he said.
"We just need to focus on things when it doesn't go our way, just getting basics."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
