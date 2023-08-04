The Nyngan Tigers' quest for a home Peter McDonald Premiership semi-final will take them to Wellington on Sunday.
Nyngan will make the trip to Kennard Park on Sunday to face the Cowboys in a match between two sides battling for third place in the Group 11 pool.
A home semi-final awaits the team who finishes third and Nyngan Tigers hooker Jak Jeffrey knows his side will be ready for anything.
"It's a big match-up," he said.
"Hopefully we can get the win against Wellington and leapfrog them."
The prospect of a home final would be massive for either side, with it likely to be the Bathurst Panthers making the journey to either Wellington or Nyngan, a tough trip regardless.
Nyngan all but secured a finals spot with a win over Macquarie two weeks ago but still needs success in just one of their two remaining games to eliminate the Raiders.
Since returning to the side after missing time during the middle of the season, Jeffrey admitted the Tigers are in a really good place at the moment.
"Over the last couple of weeks we have had a few good wins over Parkes and Macquarie," he said.
"There is a pretty good vibe around things at the moment, hopefully we can keep it rolling."
READ ALSO:
Starting the year at hooker and rotating into lock with Aidan Bermingham, Jeffrey was brilliant early on.
But Bermingham's form of late has been too hard to ignore with Jeffrey now starting off the bench.
However, it's a role he doesn't mind especially when he can use his leg speed towards the end of the first half around the ruck.
"I'm feeling pretty good, I'm pretty happy," he said.
"I just keep doing my job for the team. It's a new little change for us.
"I'm playing mainly hooker with young 'Bermo' (Aidan Bermingham) it's been good."
After seeing their coach sit on the sidelines for 12 weeks, Jeffrey confessed it was good to see their leader in action.
"He had his first game a couple of weeks ago and it was a big boost," he said.
"Just having his presence was the main thing for everyone, the crowd was excited to see how he went.
"He went well and was solid on return."
Sunday's match will kick-off at 2pm.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.