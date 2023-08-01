Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Peter McDonald Premiership: Taking a look at our pre-season predictions

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated August 2 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In the words of the great Hannah Montana 'everybody makes mistakes'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.