The Mudgee Dragons have heard what everyone else has been saying.
They're aware they've been labelled the team to beat and favourite for the 2023 Peter McDonald Premiership, but that matters little.
The Dragons don't need any extra motivation.
Last year's exit in the semi-finals at the hands of Dubbo CYMS stung those in red and white and it was firmly in the mind of all involved during pre-season.
"Very much so," Dragons hooker Jack Beasley said.
"We bonded and gave it a really good crack last year. That's nothing to take away from Dubbo, they were red-hot when they beat us in that semi but it put a bit of fire in the belly for us to go one better this year.
"Everyone has that drive to rip in, for sure."
Beasley's words echoed those of Clay Priest, the former NRL player who took on the captain-coach's role at the club for 2023.
"It was obviously disappointing to go down to them the way we did ... it was pretty hard to swallow," Priest said during the off-season.
Priest was suspended and missed that semi-final but returned in style in round one this season when the Dragons knocked over defending premiers, Forbes.
In round two the Dragons head to Dubbo to take on the Macquarie Raiders, whose dominant performance against Orange CYMS in round one marked them as one to watch in 2023.
"It hasn't been spoken about by us but there's been the whispers that we are being talked about," Beasley said of the Dragons being labelled as favourites.
"We just stick in our own little bubble and try to win our games and not buy into any of that outside noise, which is stereotypical, but it's what we're trying to do.
"It's nice to have that title but we'll just stick to our guns."
The Dragons come into Sunday's match slightly underdone as their round one match with Forbes was brought forward to April 1 so it could act as the curtain-raiser to the Manly-Newcastle NRL match at Glen Willow.
Beasley said ideally there wouldn't be such a wait between games but added it's going to take time for the side's new-look spine to gel.
Jack Littlejohn, the Dragons' other former NRL player, has made the move from halves to fullback this season while new signing Hayden Carpenter has taken the number six jersey.
Pacey Stockton remains at halfback while Beasley has the job of guiding the Dragons' formidable forward pack from hooker.
Littlejohn's move from the halves, where he lined up for Manly and the Wests Tigers in the past, surprised some in the western area but Beasley said it gives the former captain-coach some freedom while also allowing him to use his skills through the middle of the park.
"It just gives us that extra option out wide," Beasley said of his side's attack.
"We lacked a little of that final polish on our set plays and having him there to also come off the back fence for kick returns will help a lot too.
"A lot of glory last year came through the middle and he was sniffing up the guts a lot anyway even though he was five-eighth so to have him sniffing around there where we have our glory, I think that will work."
Having two NRL players in the lineup is something which is the envy of most bush footy clubs and that is something which isn't lost on Beasley and his teammates.
There's been a smooth transition from Littlejohn to Priest in terms of coaching and the new man in charge has brought a number of new ideas around breaking teams through the middle and stretching opposition defences.
"Everyone is just like a sponge with them around," Beasley said of the pair.
"When they talk, everyone listens and it's just fantastic."
The former NRL players and the likes of Western Rams representatives Corin Smith and Casey Burgess, as well as the lively pair of Beasley and Stockton, are key figures for the Dragons but a new recruit has also impressed so far this year.
James Goonrey made the move from the Parkes Spacemen to the Red V and after being a standout in pre-season was one of the best in the round one win over Forbes.
A former NSW Indigenous under 17s player, Goonrey was a solid if unspectacular player at Parkes over a number of years but has made an immediate impact at Mudgee.
"He brings a real spark and enthusiasm to training and having him there, I've got big wraps on him. I think he'll have a massive year," Beasley said.
"He trained the house down and has hit the ground running. He built into that first game and he hit his straps in the second half so I think he'll have a massive year.
"He's brought a lot of energy to the club, which is awesome."
Beasley added he was confident there would be strong support for the Dragons making the trip to Dubbo on Sunday given the magnitude of the clash and the quality in the Mudgee side again this season.
The first grade match is schedule to kick-off at 2.30pm at Apex Oval.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
