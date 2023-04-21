Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Peter McDonald Premiership 2023: Mudgee Dragons aiming to go further after 2022 semi-final loss

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated April 21 2023 - 4:42pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Bain and the powerful Mudgee forward pack will do battle with Macquarie this weekend. Picture by Anya Whitelaw
Andrew Bain and the powerful Mudgee forward pack will do battle with Macquarie this weekend. Picture by Anya Whitelaw

The Mudgee Dragons have heard what everyone else has been saying.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.