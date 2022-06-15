Making their way from Dubbo to Sydney, two young Indigenous footballers have kicked off their careers by playing with the greats themselves.
John Moriarty Football (JMF) scholars Miley Shipp, 13, and Haylee-Ann Mooney, 12, had the opportunity to meet football icons Shadeene 'Shay' Evans, Jada Whyman, Adam Goodes, and Craig Foster.
The two were chosen for the Sydney visit because of their talent and readiness to take their football and education to the next level.
Shipp, who has been playing since she was four-years-old, says the meeting changed how she saw football. She learned that it was important to have other interests to keep being good at her game.
"They said 'don't be all into football', and that you have to have something [else] in between it," she said. "Say you have football on the weekend, then do something else on the other days so you're not just all into football, because that's how you lose interest in it."
During the visit, the pair played futsal with other teams and Mooney had W-league player Ms Evans on hers. She taught Mooney some tips and tricks during the indoor game, and they won the match.
"It was good, and fun," Mooney said.
As part of the JMF scholarship, the pair participated in extensive training and trials at Westfields Sports High School. They also played friendly tournaments with National Premier League teams.
"It was really good to play against harder people," Shipp, a midfielder and winger, said.
The scholarship has meant "a lot" to her. She said it had helped her really progress in the sport.
"To be honest, I don't know where I'd be without JMF," she said.
"I wouldn't be going to Sydney, or any of this stuff.
"I'd probably just be stuck with...weekend soccer."
Striker and midfielder Mooney appreciated her football journey because it allowed her to make new friends
"[JMF] makes it possible for me to go places, and develop new skills," she said.
The two have their sights set on big goals, Miley Shipp wants to play for the Matildas one day, and Haylee-Ann wants to play with Sam Kerr.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney.
