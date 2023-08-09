It may be more than two months away but the anticipation is continuing to build ahead of the annual Dubbo Sixes Soccer Tournament.
The event hosted at Apex Oval by Macquarie United is one of the highlights of the Dubbo Football calendar, often attracting teams from near and far.
Set to be held on October 14/15, the two-day event will have teams competition in opens men and women, over 30 ladies and over 35 men.
With just little more than two months until the first match, Macquarie United's Colin Hayden is excited to help run what will be his first Dubbo Sixes event.
"We are in the middle of getting some registrations which is really good," he said.
"Team nominations are open, I think we had nine teams in the first week and five of those were from out of town.
"People are still just waiting to get through their seasons and get through to the finals.
"Once that happens we should see an influx."
As Hayden mentioned, team nominations are indeed open and people can find more information at the Dubbo Sixes Soccer Tournament Facebook page.
Last year's winners in the open men's division, In Kroos Kontrol, are back again this year and boast a team full of several former Dubbo stars.
Tom, Jack and Jonte Busch along with Aidan Todhunter and Jesse Spang were part of the side which won the competition last year.
While nominations may not have been open for that long, Hayden said the In Kroos Kontrol team are already confirmed to be coming back.
"Those boys were one of the first sides to register and pay," he said.
"It's going to be great to have those boys back, I'm just waiting to hear back from the women's winners.
"Some of them are involved in getting through Matildas' campaign."
The current FIFA Women's World Cup on Australia and New Zealand shores looks set to massively grow the game in both countries.
Starting a handful of weeks after the competition's final, Hayden believes there could be a few people on the fence about playing that may be convinced to join.
"It is where the focus is and should be," he said.
"I know our local association is supporting everyone, especially young girls.
"Hopefully we can get a lot of those aged 15 and over at the tournament."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
