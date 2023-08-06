He has had almost 50 career starts but Costas' run on Saturday definitely winded back the clock.
The Terry Fahey-trained Costas stormed home late to win the M and M Brophy Memorial and Inland Petroleum Benchmark 50 Handicap (1600m).
With two career wins to his name from 45 starts, the eight-year-old turned things around at Gilgandra after a string of unlucky performances.
Following the race, Fahey admitted it was good to see one from his small stable get the job done.
"He won well, it was a good ride by Jake (Barrett) as well," he said.
The gelding jumped out of barrier one but sat mid-pack as the race unfolded.
Spectators playing a few rounds of golf in the middle of the Gilgandra track stopped teeing off to watch as Costas went wide heading around towards the line.
Pushing up on the outside, Costas ($14) finished off strongly to take the win ahead of Pop Power ($9.50) and All Business ($9.50).
Saturday's win was Costas' first for Fahey with the previous two coming under different trainers.
Now having won three races, Fahey confessed the horse is a bit of a battler but has started to find a bit of form since coming to him.
"He ran a good race at Coonabarabran the week before," he said.
"He is eight years old now but he was a nice horse I think.
"When Brett Thompson had him he decided he didn't want to race over there which they can do.
"Brett was doing good with him but he really put in yesterday (Saturday)."
Meanwhile, Jake Pracey-Holmes had a day to remember, riding home three winners and two seconds.
The jockey picked up wins for Cecil Hodgson, Brett Thompson and Jane Clement.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
